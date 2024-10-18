Senate Bill 1342 Printer's Number 1960

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1960

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1342

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, BROWN, ROTHMAN,

J. WARD AND PENNYCUICK, OCTOBER 18, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 18, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,

further providing for career and technical education

equipment grants.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1855 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1855. Career and Technical Education Equipment

Grants.--* * *

(f.1) The Department of Education shall use data for the

calculations under this section based on the most recent years

for which data is available, as determined by the Department of

Education, and shall fix the data as of the first day of June

preceding the school year in which the allocation occurs. If,

after the data based on the first day of June is found by the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20