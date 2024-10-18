Senate Resolution 356 Printer's Number 1958
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1958
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
356
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MARTIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, J. WARD, SCHWANK, VOGEL, COSTA,
CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, OCTOBER 18, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Physical
Therapy Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, What is now celebrated as "National Physical Therapy
Month" began in 1981 as "National Physical Therapy Week" and was
celebrated in June; and
WHEREAS, In 1992, "National Physical Therapy Week" became
"National Physical Therapy Month"; and
WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" has grown in
popularity over the years and is now a recognized celebration in
the National Health Observances Calendar; and
WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" provides an
opportunity for physical therapists and physical therapist
assistants nationwide to educate their communities about who
physical therapists are and what they can do; and
WHEREAS, Physical therapists are experts in restoring and
improving the motion that is so crucial to a patient's well-
being; and
