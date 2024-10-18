Submit Release
Senate Resolution 356 Printer's Number 1958

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1958

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

356

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MARTIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, J. WARD, SCHWANK, VOGEL, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, OCTOBER 18, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Physical

Therapy Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, What is now celebrated as "National Physical Therapy

Month" began in 1981 as "National Physical Therapy Week" and was

celebrated in June; and

WHEREAS, In 1992, "National Physical Therapy Week" became

"National Physical Therapy Month"; and

WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" has grown in

popularity over the years and is now a recognized celebration in

the National Health Observances Calendar; and

WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" provides an

opportunity for physical therapists and physical therapist

assistants nationwide to educate their communities about who

physical therapists are and what they can do; and

WHEREAS, Physical therapists are experts in restoring and

improving the motion that is so crucial to a patient's well-

being; and

