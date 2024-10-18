Senate Resolution 357 Printer's Number 1959

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1959

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

357

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, COMITTA,

DUSH, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, OCTOBER 18, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Sensory

Processing Disorder Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The month of October is recognized as "National

Sensory Processing Disorder Awareness Month" to raise awareness

of sensory processing disorder; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Sensory

Processing Disorder Foundation, which works to educate and raise

awareness of sensory processing disorder; and

WHEREAS, A sensory processing disorder influences the way the

brain receives, organizes and responds to sensory signals,

causing abnormal reactions in affected individuals; and

WHEREAS, Disorganized sensory signals can lead to problems

with daily functioning, family relationships, social situations,

behavior, regulation of emotions, learning or self-esteem; and

WHEREAS, The disorder can manifest as an individual being

uncoordinated, difficult to engage in conversation or play,

extremely upset from being wet or hearing loud noises or having

an extremely high or low pain tolerance; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18