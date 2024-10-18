Senate Resolution 357 Printer's Number 1959
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1959
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
357
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, COMITTA,
DUSH, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, OCTOBER 18, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Sensory
Processing Disorder Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The month of October is recognized as "National
Sensory Processing Disorder Awareness Month" to raise awareness
of sensory processing disorder; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Sensory
Processing Disorder Foundation, which works to educate and raise
awareness of sensory processing disorder; and
WHEREAS, A sensory processing disorder influences the way the
brain receives, organizes and responds to sensory signals,
causing abnormal reactions in affected individuals; and
WHEREAS, Disorganized sensory signals can lead to problems
with daily functioning, family relationships, social situations,
behavior, regulation of emotions, learning or self-esteem; and
WHEREAS, The disorder can manifest as an individual being
uncoordinated, difficult to engage in conversation or play,
extremely upset from being wet or hearing loud noises or having
an extremely high or low pain tolerance; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.