Senate Bill 1343 Printer's Number 1955

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - Section 2. Sections 6105(e)(1)(i), 6107(a), 6108(a)(4) and

(g), 6108.7(b), 6109(a), 6113(f) and 6114(c) of Title 23 are

amended to read:

§ 6105. Responsibilities of law enforcement agencies.

* * *

(e) Statewide registry.--

(1) The Pennsylvania State Police shall establish a

Statewide registry of protection orders and shall maintain a

complete and systematic record and index of all valid

temporary and final court orders of protection, court-

approved consent agreements and a foreign protection order

filed pursuant to section 6104(d) (relating to full faith and

credit and foreign protection orders). The Statewide registry

shall include, but need not be limited to, the following:

(i) The names of the plaintiff and any protected

parties or noncustodial parent.

* * *

§ 6107. Hearings.

(a) General rule.--Within ten business days of the filing of

a petition under this chapter, a hearing shall be held before

the court, at which the plaintiff must prove the allegation of

abuse by a preponderance of the evidence. The court shall, at

the time the defendant is given notice of the hearing, advise

the defendant of the right to be represented by counsel, of the

right to present evidence, of the right to compel attendance of

witnesses, of the method by which witnesses may be compelled, of

the possibility that any firearm, other weapon or ammunition

owned and any firearm license possessed may be ordered

temporarily relinquished, of the options for relinquishment of a

firearm pursuant to this chapter, of the possibility that

