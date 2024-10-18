Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1956
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - (2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.
(3) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Health and Human Services Committee of the Senate.
(4) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Health Committee of the House of Representatives.
(5) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Human Services Committee of the House of Representatives.
Section 813-C . Regulations.
(a) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the
prompt implementation of this chapter, regulations promulgated
by the department shall be deemed temporary regulations that
shall expire no later than two years following publication.
Temporary regulations promulgated under this subsection shall
not be subject to:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Expiration.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
the department's authority to adopt temporary regulations under
subsection (a) shall expire two years after the effective date
of this subsection. Regulations adopted after this period shall
be promulgated as provided by law.
