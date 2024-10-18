Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1956

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - (2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

(3) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Health and Human Services Committee of the Senate.

(4) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Health Committee of the House of Representatives.

(5) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Human Services Committee of the House of Representatives.

Section 813-C . Regulations.

(a) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the

prompt implementation of this chapter, regulations promulgated

by the department shall be deemed temporary regulations that

shall expire no later than two years following publication.

Temporary regulations promulgated under this subsection shall

not be subject to:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(b) Expiration.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

the department's authority to adopt temporary regulations under

subsection (a) shall expire two years after the effective date

of this subsection. Regulations adopted after this period shall

be promulgated as provided by law.

