Senate Resolution 358 Printer's Number 1966
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - WHEREAS, It is well documented that the phenomenon of period
poverty, being unable to afford period products and maintain a
basic level of personal hygiene and dignity, adversely affects
people's physical and mental health, disrupts their education,
impedes their job performance and limits their economic
potential; and
WHEREAS, Communities across the United States and around the
world are finally beginning to recognize the nexus between
access to period products and women's and girls' ability to
survive, thrive and meaningfully contribute to society;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 12, 2024, as
"Period Action Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the need to destigmatize
menstruation and raise awareness about the importance of access
to period products in this Commonwealth and around the world;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the barriers faced by
vulnerable populations that cannot afford or otherwise access
period products, including in schools, government buildings,
organizations that serve vulnerable populations, such as food
banks and homeless shelters, and correctional facilities; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the work of activists
throughout this Commonwealth working to combat period poverty;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the myriad of positive
impacts created by offering free period products in places like
schools, government buildings, food banks, homeless shelters and
correctional facilities; and be it further
