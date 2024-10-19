Bridge Closure on County Route 50 (Furbee Ridge Road), in Reader, to Begin Monday, October 21, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 50 (Furbee Ridge Road), will be closed at the Furbee Bridge, from milepost 0.01 to milepost 0.05, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 21, 2024, through Friday, October 25, 2024, for bridge deck replacement. Motorists are to use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 48 (Brush Run Road) to County Route 46 (Eight Mile Road) to County Route 44 (State Run Road).​ ​

