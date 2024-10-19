Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,933 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Closure on County Route 50 (Furbee Ridge Road), in Reader, to Begin Monday, October 21, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 50 (Furbee Ridge Road), will be closed at the Furbee Bridge, from milepost 0.01 to milepost 0.05, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 21, 2024, through Friday, October 25, 2024, for bridge deck replacement. Motorists are to use an alternate route.
 
Alternate Route: Use County Route 48 (Brush Run Road) to County Route 46 (Eight Mile Road) to County Route 44 (State Run Road).​ 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bridge Closure on County Route 50 (Furbee Ridge Road), in Reader, to Begin Monday, October 21, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more