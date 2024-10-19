US 19 to be closed both ways for Bridge Day celebration

Page Content

US 19 North and South at the New River Gorge Bridge will be closed on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for Bridge Day 2024.

The 45th annual event celebrates the New River Gorge Bridge and is the largest one-day festival in West Virginia. Travel on the bridge during the festival will be limited to event, emergency and security personnel.

Fayette County officials note the following detours for travel on US-19 from 7:00am to 5:00pm include:

- From the North: Exit US-19 S onto US-60 W through the town of Ansted. Then take WV-16 S to US-19 S intersecting south of the New River Gorge bridge.

- From the South: Exit US-19 N onto WV-16 N in Fayetteville. Follow WV-16 N to US-60 E through Ansted. This will intersect US-19 N well north of the bridge.

Motorists should expect above average vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area for the Bridge Day celebration.

The event hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Additional event details can be found here: Information about Bridge Day, West Virginia — Bridge Day (officialbridgeday.com)





