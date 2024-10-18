MPD Searching for Suspects in a Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects in a shooting that occurred in the Northwest.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Fourth District responded to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Quebec Place, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victim. The victim, an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound was located a short time later in the 400 block of Manor Place, Northwest. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/q-QzTBSbBRE

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24161279