U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Wesley Hunt for Texas’s 38th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Wesley Hunt to represent Texas’s Thirty-Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Wesley Hunt is a champion in Congress on issues crucial to the economy of Texas and the nation. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse him for re-election to continue representing the constituents and businesses of the 38th District of Texas,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “As an Army veteran, he is committed to protecting American interests and leadership in the world. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with him to pass legislation that supports jobs and opportunity for Texas families and businesses in 119th Congress.”

“I am honored to once again receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Their support of our campaign underscores the critical role small and locally owned businesses play in driving our economy forward,” said Rep. Hunt. “Together, we champion growth, innovation, and opportunities for business to thrive in an evolving and challenging economy. Thank you for your continued support of me and the millions of businesses across the country.”