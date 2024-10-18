U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Jim Justice for U.S. Senate in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Jim Justice to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“As a representative of the United States Chamber and a homegrown West Virginian, it is a great honor to formally announce the U.S. Chamber’s endorsement of my Governor, Jim Justice to be the next Senator from West Virginia,” said Michael Chirico, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs. “Governor Justice is committed to thinking outside the box on policies that will grow our economy and position the Mountain State as one of the top states to do business. We are excited to work with him and know he will be a champion for small business and free enterprise in the U.S. Senate.”

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the United States Chamber of Commerce,” said Governor Jim Justice. “From family-owned local storefronts to larger businesses, job creators across West Virginia support me because I led the effort that has created thousands of jobs, grew our economy, enacted record-setting tax cuts, invested in our infrastructure, and removed burdensome regulations. As a job creator, you can bet I will continue to advance pro-growth policies as your next United States Senator. I look forward to working with the leadership of the U.S. Chamber to grow our economy, solve our crisis at the border, and continue to ensure West Virginia remains a dominant energy producing state!”