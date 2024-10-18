TxDOT leadership kicks off I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project construction

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials, joined by Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven Alvis, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, P.E., TxDOT Interim Houston District Engineer Mo Bur, P.E., TxDOT Houston Deputy District Engineer, Varuna Singh, P.E., and more than 200 attendees including agency partners, community and industry leaders, officially launched construction of the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), one of the largest infrastructure projects in the State. The groundbreaking event was held at Pitch 25 in East Downtown Houston near the start of the project’s first phase. The celebration started construction of Segment 3B-1 in the East Downtown (EaDo) area and Segment 3B-2 in the Midtown and Third Ward areas.

The I-45 NHHIP is a $13 billion initiative designed to expand roadway capacity, reduce congestion, improve safety, and enhance mobility along I-45 from I-69 to Beltway 8 North. It also includes rebuilding downtown Houston’s freeway system, which covers I-45, I-69, I-10, and SH 288. A key element is rerouting I-45 to run parallel with I-69 and I-10 through downtown Houston.

“We are proud to be here, opening this huge benefit for the people of Houston today and for future generations,” said Chairman Bugg, emphasizing the project’s role in addressing the city’s transportation needs. "We’re making big plays. Getting Texans moving and out of traffic faster and safer is our goal."

The I-45 NHHIP not only addresses current population growth but also lays a foundation for the region’s sustainable development. The project targets congestion relief, improves evacuation routes, and promotes multimodal transportation options.

“This road is about economic development…You’re talking about joining the two sides of downtown,” said Commissioner Alvis. “In addition, it will move freight and give people back time. If you can save people 20 minutes twice a day, think about what that means for them and their families.”

TxDOT Executive Director, Marc Williams expressed his enthusiasm about the project kick off, stating “This truly is a monumental day for the Houston region and TxDOT, and I’m excited to see this project finally move forward.”

Mayor Whitmire added, “I am speaking for Houstonians. We understand the importance of mobility which we are improving today… For our port, our med center, our retail, our sports venues—all of us are in this together.”

The groundbreaking event had a football-themed celebration, featuring appearances by Houston legend Vince Young, NHHIP Project Manager Grady Mapes, and Texas Southern University (TSU) mascot TEX. The TSU Ocean of Soul drumline and Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy (YWCPA) cheerleaders added vibrancy to the occasion.

The first phase, Segment 3B-1, will focus on stormwater management with the installation of 12-foot box culverts to direct stormwater to detention ponds, enhancing flood resiliency. St. Emanuel Street will serve as a feeder road for this portion of I-45. This phase, expected to be completed by 2027, has a budget of $121 million. Following this, Segment 3B-2, set to begin in January 2025 and expected to be completed by 2030, will focus on constructing new mainlanes, frontage roads, and enhanced bike and pedestrian infrastructure on I-69 between SH 288 and I-45. The estimated cost for Segment 3B-2 is $695.5 million.

The entire I-45 NHHIP project is expected to take 18 years to complete. For more information and updates, visit the NHHIP website.

Visuals: Photos and videos can be accessed online.

TxDOT is committed to keeping the public informed about project progress through annual public meetings and ongoing community engagement, in accordance with the Voluntary Resolution Agreement (VRA) with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Contact Danny Perez, TxDOT Houston District Public Information Officer at danny.perez@txdot.gov (cell: 281-686-0977, office: 713-802-6077).