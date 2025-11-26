Handmade wreath honors victims of traffic crashes

Nov. 25, 2025

By Victoria Lara

DALLAS — With nothing more than her two hands and determination, TxDOT’s Marjorie Bentz has dedicated the past seven years to honoring the lives lost on Texas roads.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of #EndTheStreakTX TxDOT’s long-running effort to raise awareness about preventing deadly crashes.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last day when no one died in a traffic crash in Texas. Since then, more than 91,000 people have been lost.

To commemorate the tragic milestone, Bentz, a TxDOT administrative assistant in Dallas, created her most ambitious tribute yet.

Bentz’s work began after a tragedy close to home reshaped how she viewed the annual remembrance. A coworker’s teenage daughter, Shayla, was killed in a crash.