Métis Crossing Honoured with 2024 WebAward for Outstanding Website

SMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, is proud to announce that its website has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 WebAward for Outstanding Website, awarded by the Web Marketing Association. This recognition showcases Métis Crossing's commitment to sharing the distinct Indigenous story of the Métis people through cutting-edge digital experiences.The 2024 WebAward Competition celebrates excellence in website development and design across various industries, with organizations competing globally to be recognized for their digital innovation. Métis Crossing’s website stood out for its exceptional user experience, compelling storytelling, and seamless integration of Métis cultural heritage.“We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said Métis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois. “Our website was designed to be more than a digital platform—it’s an invitation to experience Métis culture, history, and heritage. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to creating an engaging, accessible, and immersive platform that shares the unique Métis story with the world.”The Métis Crossing website serves as a gateway for visitors to explore its vast range of cultural experiences, including traditional art workshops, educational programs, and sustainable tourism offerings like the Sky Watching Domes and the Lodge at Métis Crossing. The site also offers comprehensive information on Métis history, wildlife experiences, and year-round signature events designed to provide visitors with a deep, interactive connection to the land and the Métis way of life.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is a year-round cultural destination that celebrates the history, culture, and people of the Métis Nation. It offers a wide variety of immersive experiences—from traditional arts and crafts to wildlife encounters—while fostering a deeper connection to the Métis story. Located on historic Métis land, Métis Crossing combines cultural heritage with modern hospitality, welcoming visitors to stay, learn, and explore. For more information, visit metiscrossing.com

