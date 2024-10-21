RealReports partners with bridgeMLS DaVina Lara (CEO, bridgeMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

bridgeMLS members gain a competitive edge with RealReports' AI-driven tools, enhancing client services through comprehensive property insights

What makes RealReports exceptional is how it empowers agents with data and AI to build credibility, provide value, mitigate risk, and generate leads. Name another product that can do all that!” — DaVina Lara (CEO, bridgeMLS)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports Announces Major Bay Area Expansion with New bridgeMLS Partnership

RealReports, an AI-driven proptech company, has just unveiled its latest partnership with bridgeMLS. The more than 3,500 Bay Area-based members can now access and take advantage of RealReports’ cutting-edge benefits to provide unique value to clients and stand out in today’s competitive real estate market.

RealReports aggregates data from over 50 best-in-class providers, making it the most comprehensive property intelligence tool for every home in the United States. Powering each report is Aiden, the multimodal AI property advisor that can ingest and analyze tens of thousands of data points, documents, and photos, streamlining the tedious property research and diligence process from hours into seconds.

“We are dedicated to equipping our members with the most advanced tools and technology available to help them succeed and grow their business,” said DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS. “When we saw RealReports, we knew it was a cut above the rest. Data is a powerful tool, and RealReports offers it abundantly. What makes this product truly exceptional is how the AI transforms complex property data into clear, actionable insights for agents.”

“We’ve seen incredible adoption of RealReports in tech-forward regions like the Bay Area,” explained James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “A hyper-engaged membership combined with the earnest support and confidence of a team like bridgeMLS makes our collaboration particularly special.”

Akin to a “Carfax for homes,” RealReports surfaces critical property information such as open permits, flood insurance costs, crime incidents, opportunity zones, rental potential, school district information, points of interest, sustainability features, electricity estimates, and much more. Agents leverage the property data to protect their clients by uncovering potential issues as well as driving more competitive decision-making.

In addition to its extensive data and artificial intelligence capabilities, RealReports’ success has been driven by the value it provides to agents throughout the buyer and listing lifecycles. “In this market, agents need to be one step ahead of the competition at all times,” said DaVina Lara (CEO, bridgeMLS). “RealReports acts as a supercharged property advisor for our members at every juncture. They are instrumental in building credibility in buyer strategy meetings and listing presentations, mitigating risk before listing a property or submitting an offer, and even generating leads. Name another product that can do all of that!”

RealReports has seen substantial growth throughout 2024 as the real estate sector undergoes rapid changes. “The industry is at a critical juncture and providing unique value is the main focus of agents’ attention,” explained Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “We’ve taken great care to build a product that is intuitive and accessible for agents while affording them the untapped power of artificial intelligence. We believe that RealReports will be one of the driving tools to finally bring the real estate industry into the modern tech age, benefiting agents and consumers alike.”

About RealReports

RealReports is your AI property advisor to grow sales and mitigate risk. Leveraging property data from over 50 leading providers and the power of AI, RealReports equips agents with comprehensive knowledge and actionable insights about every home in the US. In today's market, RealReports empowers agents to stand out, deliver exceptional value to clients, and generate more leads. www.realreports.ai

About bridgeMLS

bridgeMLS is the leading force in the Northern California/Bay Area MLS landscape, connecting real estate professionals with access to over 10 MLSs and covering more than 90% of the state! With a strong commitment to innovation, our mission is to provide accurate, comprehensive data through state-of-the-art technology and top-tier services. We empower our users with the tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market. www.bridgemls.com

