NEWS RELEASE - Washington Department of Veterans Affairs is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent Veteran suicide in Washington state.  

October 18, 2024

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to prevent Veteran suicide in Washington state.

Statewide: Through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), WDVA was recently awarded $750,000 for the third consecutive year of funding, starting on Oct. 1. The SSG Fox SPGP provides funding to community-based organizations serving Veterans and their families with both evidence-informed and innovative approaches to suicide prevention.

“By focusing on suicide prevention, we can build a network of support that reaches out to those in need, providing them with hope, compassion, and a lifeline during their toughest times,” said David Puente, WDVA Director. “Together, we can foster a community where everyone has the opportunity to overcome their challenges and realize they are not alone on their path to healing and recovery.”

With the SSG Fox SPGP award, WDVA will support suicide prevention efforts in several counties, including Island, Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Kitsap, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Grant. The program has facilitated 140 benefit claims resulting in over $817,000 received annually by Veterans and families in disability compensation or pension payments. Through this grant, WDVA also submits Veterans Health Administration applications, screens Veterans for suicide, conducts Veteran Cultural Engagement trainings, and supports outreach events.

“This initiative is dedicated to supporting Veterans and their Families through comprehensive outreach, peer support, and vital connections to both VA and community resources,” said SSG Fox SPGP Program Manager, Eric Burns. “Our program focuses on upstream suicide prevention interventions, extensive outreach and education on suicide prevention, peer support, and wrap-around services statewide. Additionally, we provide Peer Support Case Management, fund alternative behavioral health services, and ensure seamless referrals and warm handoffs to necessary resources.”

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs helps connect veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earn through their military service. WDVA prides itself in its mission of Serving Those Who Served.

A Life Honored

SSG Fox SPGP honors Veteran Parker Gordon Fox, who joined the Army in 2014 and was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Known for a life of generosity and kindness to others in need, Fox died by suicide on July 21, 2020, at the age of 25.

We invite you to explore our WDVA website, email us or call 1-800-562-2308 so that we can connect you and your family members to the benefits you’ve earned. For more information about the SSG Fox SPGP, visit www.MentalHealth.VA.gov/ssgfox-grants or https://www.dva.wa.gov/sp/ssg-fox

Media Contact Heidi Audette Communications and Legislative Director (360) 791-8966 – cell heidia@dva.wa.gov