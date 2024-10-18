Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 21, 2024

MARYLAND, October 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 18, 2024

Committees will receive briefings on the implementation of the Safe Streets Act and priorities of the Office of Animal Services; review bills that would increase the taxicab age limit and update Housing Opportunities Commission policies and procedures; and evaluate WSSC Water spending control limits and the affordable housing feasibility study for the Clarksburg Library

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Monday, October 21 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing on the implementation of Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses - Amended Requirements, the Safe Streets Act and review WSSC Water Spending Control Limits.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Vice President Kate Stewart.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about program priorities at the Office of Animal Services.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The joint Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) and Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the affordable housing feasibility study for the Clarksburg Library capital project.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair and Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Mink.

The PHP Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to review Bill 18-24, Housing Policy - Standards and Procedures – Amendments.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses - Amended Requirements

Review: The TE Committee will review Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses – Amended Requirements, which would increase the age limit for vehicles that are permitted to provide taxicab service in the County, modify the standards required for a taxicab driver identification card and clarify certain language as it pertains to reporting accidents involving taxicabs. This legislation would increase the in-service eligibility for traditional sedans from eight years to 10 years, while also permitting alternative fuel, electric vehicles, hybrid and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles to be operated for 12 years. Additionally, taxicab drivers who are in an accident would be required to submit accident reports not only to the holder of the taxicab license, but also to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the County Executive.

Safe Streets Act Review

Briefing: The TE Committee will receive a briefing on the implementation of Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan, also known as the Safe Streets Act of 2023, which was signed into law in Sept. 2023. The Safe Streets Act, spearheaded by lead sponsor then-Council President Glass, was enacted to create safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists on Montgomery County roadways. All other Councilmembers cosponsored Bill 11-23.

Since the passage of the Safe Streets Act, MCDOT and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) have been working to implement the bill’s provisions around the County. The committee is expected to discuss safe routes to school infrastructure reviews, no right turn on red and lead pedestrian intervals.

Bill 11-23 requires an infrastructure review for pedestrian-related collisions within the County’s school zones; prohibits a driver of a motor vehicle from making a right turn on a red at certain intersections; requires certain traffic control devices at crosswalks in the County’s downtown and town center areas; and requires the County Executive to provide an automated traffic enforcement plan.

WSSC Water Spending Control Limits

Review: The TE Committee will review spending control limits for WSSC Water’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Budget. WSSC Water’s spending control limits process was established in April 1994 by both the Montgomery County Council and the Prince George’s County Council. At this meeting, the committee is expected to discuss three FY26 rate increase scenarios proposed as alternatives to the base case scenario discussed at the TE Committee meeting held on Oct. 7.

The goal of the spending control limits process is to reconcile both Council’s actions by Nov. 1 of each year, so that WSSC Water can build the approved limits into its upcoming operating budget public hearing draft document, which will be released for public comment by Jan. 15, 2025. WSSC Water’s operating budget request will be formally transmitted to both counties by March 1. The staff report includes an addendum with the County Executive’s recommendation.

Animal Services Program Priorities

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing about program priorities at the Office of Animal Services. The briefing will include an overview of the office’s more than $10.5 million FY24 budget, which includes funds for a new veterinary technician position and for a program to provide free spay and neuter services to low- and moderate-income residents. In addition, the committee will receive updates on operations and staffing.

Affordable Housing Feasibility Study - Clarksburg Library

Review: The joint PHP and EC Committee will review the affordable housing feasibility study for the Clarksburg Library capital project. In March 2024, the Council approved a $6.83 million FY24 supplemental appropriation for the Clarksburg Library project to provide for the evaluation and purchase of a site for the project. In April 2024, the County acquired a parcel at the corner of Maryland Route 355 and Stringtown Road for $3.2 million for the development of the library.

This is the first affordable housing feasibility study provided by the Department of General Services (DGS) since the enactment of Bill 33-22 in Jan. 2023, which requires DGS to submit an affordable housing feasibility study to the Council for applicable capital projects. The study for this project indicates that, relative to the original site at the Clarksburg Town Center, this alternate site provides both operational advantages for Montgomery County Public Libraries and greater opportunities for colocation of affordable housing. These advantages include greater flexibility in selection of housing types and more on-site parking for both the library and residential units.

Bill 18-24, Housing Policy - Standards and Procedures – Amendments

Review: The PHP Committee will review Bill 18-24, Housing Policy - Standards and Procedures – Amendments, which would remove the requirement for the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) to send notice and hold public hearings on assisted family housing proposals. The purpose of the bill is to streamline the process for completing affordable housing projects. The lead sponsors of Bill 18-24 are Council President Friedson and Councilmember Fani-González. Councilmembers Balcombe, Albornoz, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Stewart, Luedtke and Katz are cosponsors.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.