Feedback wanted from Island residents on upcoming changes to PEI Coroners Act
CANADA, October 18 - The Province is inviting residents to share their opinion on changes to provincial legislation.
Through a collaboration between PEI’s Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI, the Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Chief Coroner’s Office, changes to the PEI Coroners Act are being proposed. These changes include clarifications on reportable deaths and expanded scope of practice for Nurse Practitioners on PEI.
More information on these changes, including how to provide feedback can be found online.
