DEQ Offers Emergency Loans to Local Governments

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is offering initial emergency loans to 20 local governments for emergency projects to rehabilitate drinking water and/or wastewater systems in response to damages caused by Hurricane Helene.   

Many water and wastewater systems in the region have been impacted by storm damage. DEQ is working with federal and state partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and NCWaterWARN, to complete detailed assessments of impacted utilities. 

The Department recognizes that local governments may need financial assistance for emergency repairs in advance of the available FEMA Public Assistance.  Initial offers for zero interest emergency loans have been extended to Asheville, Bakersville, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Black Mountain, Burnsville, Canton, Chimney Rock Village, Hendersonville, Hot Springs, Lake Lure, Lansing, Marshall, Montreat, Newland, Old Fort, Saluda, Spruce Pine, Watauga County, and Woodfin Sanitary District.  

DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure will work with local governments to expedite the funding to address public health emergencies per N.C.G.S. § 159G-33(a)(4) and § 159G-34(a)(4). The emergency loans are subject to approval by the state’s Local Government Commission and may qualify for reimbursement through FEMA’s assistance program. 

Future loans are expected based on anticipated needs in the region. Additional information on funding is available on the DEQ website.

Updates on impacted water and wastewater systems are available on the DEQ Dashboard

