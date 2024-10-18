Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Historic Border Security Mission In Corpus Christi

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night highlighted Texas’ unprecedented border security mission and the comprehensive, statewide operation to crack down on the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) at the South Texas Property Rights Association’s (STPRA) annual meeting in Corpus Christi.



“For nearly two decades, the South Texas Property Rights Association has fought to ensure that our border with Mexico is safe and secure,” said Governor Abbott. “Our latest battle has been against Tren de Aragua. They’re notorious for brutal violence, kidnapping, extortion, and bribery. Which is why last month, I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to launch a statewide operation directly targeting Tren de Aragua to deter and disrupt their criminal operations. Texas law enforcement has already begun making arrests of known and suspected Tren de Aragua members. Together, we will secure our border, defend our communities, and keep Texas safe."



During his remarks, Governor Abbott outlined Texas’ border security mission and noted how the state has deployed strategic border barriers—including floating marine barriers, razor wire, and the state's own border wall—to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and weapons. The Governor also discussed Texas’ ongoing efforts to disrupt TdA’s criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state, pointing to the most recent TdA gang member who was arrested in Houston for theft.



The Governor was joined at the annual meeting by Representative Todd Hunter, Representative J.M. Lozano, Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, STPRA Chairman Whit Jones, STPRA President Eric Opiela, and other local leaders.



Last month, Governor Abbott designated TdA as foreign terrorist organization and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to elevate them to a Tier 1 gang and to create a TdA Strike Team to identify and arrest TdA gang members. The Governor also announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of TdA who have been or are involved in criminal activity.

