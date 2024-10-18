Plan on busier commute before Cardinals Monday night game

PHOENIX – Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Drivers should expect busier than normal conditions due to a mix of football and regular commuting traffic traveling toward the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

Fans traveling to the game from the Chandler/southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Stadium parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the city of Glendale. Drivers should allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. Glendale also will close the Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue near the stadium from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday to assist with traffic flow.

Drivers should practice patience after the game and be prepared for heavier freeway traffic along sections of Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley once fans have left the stadium.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.