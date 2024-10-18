Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, October 22

Maryland State Board of Education Meets

Tuesday, October 22

BALTIMORE (October 18, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, October 22 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

During this meeting, the State Board will consider adopting the fourth version of the Comprehensive Pre-K to 3 Literacy Policy. This policy aims to guide efforts in enhancing early literacy outcomes and reflects robust engagement with stakeholders and deliberation of the board. The State Board will conduct a vote on the revised policy, which reflects the incorporation of public feedback.

Additionally, the State Board will review information on the status of federal grant programs and the MSDE financial reporting system. An informational update will be presented regarding the progress and findings of the Assessment and Accountability Task Force and Technical Advisory Committee.

The meeting will include special recognition of the 2023-2024 Principals of the Year, and introduction of new superintendents from various school systems.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 21. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

