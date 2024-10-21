Mosaic Miami’s Moni Barrios Appointed Board Chair of ChamberSOUTH

Moni Barrios Left to right: Rick Alberty, Executive Director, ChamberSOUTH, Moni Barrios, Chair, Company: Moni’s Sweets, Juan Hildago, Immediate Past Chair, De La Hoz, Perez & Barbeito, PLLC Left to right: Mayor of Palmetto Bay, Karyn Cunningham, Moni Barrios, Chair, Company: Moni’s Sweets, Juan Hildago, Immediate Past Chair, Company: De La Hoz, Perez & Barbeito, PLLC, Alexander Noda, Treasurer, Company: Synovus, Yesenia Moreno, Secretary, Co

Mosaic Miami announces Moni Barrios, its Operations & Community Outreach Director and a chamber member since 2017, as the new Board Chair of ChamberSOUTH.

I aim to strengthen our programming and provide more opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth.” — Moni Barrios

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Miami proudly announces that Moni Barrios, current Operations & Community Outreach Director, has been appointed Board Chair of ChamberSOUTH . She has been a chamber member since 2017 when she first started volunteering under her business, “Moni’s Sweets.” Her deep roots in the community and commitment to fostering connections make her an ideal leader for this vibrant organization.She was appointed to their Board of Directors in 2020 and the Executive Committee in 2021. A passionate advocate for local businesses and community engagement, Barrios aims to empower the Greater South Dade area—including South Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, and Greater Kendall—through enhanced economic growth and quality-of-life initiatives.As she works to enhance membership at ChamberSOUTH, she believes in creating an atmosphere where business and networking flourish. “ChamberSOUTH is not just a chamber; it’s a community where everyone feels at home,” said Barrios. “I am excited to create an environment where every member knows they belong and can thrive. By working closely with fellow board members and the dedicated ChamberSOUTH staff, I aim to strengthen our programming and provide more opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. We can support each other’s businesses, foster meaningful connections, and build a stronger, more united community.”Barrios plans to retain current membership levels while actively seeking new members who share her vision of community-driven economic development. Under her leadership, ChamberSOUTH will focus on innovative programming that addresses the unique needs of local businesses, fostering an inclusive atmosphere that promotes collaboration and success. When asked to provide the key to networking, Barrios said, “While digital tools are convenient, I find traditional business cards far more effective. They allow for personal notes that help me remember the connections I’ve made. In networking, it’s those personal touches that truly count. So, keep using business cards—they're a timeless tool for meaningful relationships."As she embarks on this new journey, Barrios invites all local business owners and community leaders to join her in building a supportive network where every member's voice is heard and valued.For more information about ChamberSOUTH and upcoming events, please visit https://www.chambersouth.com/ ABOUT MOSAIC MIAMI:Mosaic Miami, Inc. was initially founded in Miami in 1935 as the Miami Branch of the National Conference of Christians & Jews. Later, the group was renamed the Miami Coalition of Christians and Jews. In 2011, in recognition of its embrace of people of ALL faiths and secular backgrounds, the organization formally changed its name to MOSAIC MIAMI, Inc. Today, it goes beyond its original intent by creating a haven for dialog, training inclusive leaders, and promoting understanding for all faiths, races, and cultures through education, advocacy, and conflict resolution. It hosts the oldest continuous interfaith clergy dialog in the United States and presents prejudice-reducing programs in local high schools, among other activities. For more information, please visit https://miamiccj.org/mosaic-miami/ or call 305-755-6096.

