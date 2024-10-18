MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Attempted Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four teenaged suspects in an attempted armed carjacking offense in Northwest.
On Thursday, October 17, 2024, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was standing next to their motorcycle, in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s motorcycle. A witness intervened and the suspects fled the scene without taking any property.
A short time later, officers located and arrested all four suspects. A handgun was recovered. A 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. A 15-year-old juvenile female of Southeast, D.C., a 12-year-old juvenile male, and a 13-year-old juvenile male both of Northwest, DC were all arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).
CCN: 24161277
###
