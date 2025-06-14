Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,726 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Reckless Driving Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a reckless driver that crashed into a business in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood.

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the driver of a white 2021 Freightliner Cascadia traveled through the intersection of 4th Street and E Street, Southwest, left the roadway, and struck the side of a building causing minor structural damage.

The driver, 58-year-old- James Paris III of Northeast, DC, remained on scene was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving.

CCN: 25087933

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Reckless Driving Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more