U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Lawler for New York’s 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Lawler to represent New York’s Seventeenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th Congressional District,” said Stephen McAllister, Vice President of the Eastern Region for the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “Representative Lawler has been a leader in Congress fighting for New York job creators and Main Street businesses across the country. The U.S. Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Lawler and looks forward to continuing to work together in the 119th Congress.”

"I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is a testament to the strong coalition we are building in District 17,” said Rep. Lawler. “I look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. Chamber to advocate for policies that will strengthen and support the Hudson Valley business community.”