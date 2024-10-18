U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ed Case for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Ed Case to represent Hawaii’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Ed Case has been a champion for Hawaii businesses and families by supporting pro-growth policies and critical infrastructure investments, while pushing back against excessive regulations that harm small businesses,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Case is a bipartisan problem solver who’s committed to advancing policies that help Hawaii businesses thrive and create jobs. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Congressman Ed Case for Hawaii’s 1st congressional district, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

"I share with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the conviction that only a strong economy provides a strong foundation for our core goals, from good jobs and incomes, healthy communities and innovation, to infrastructure, national defense, caring for those in real need, and on and on,” said Congressman Case. “I am grateful for the Chamber's endorsement of my ongoing efforts in Congress toward our mutual goals."

“Congressman Ed Case supports policies that will grow our economy in Hawaii,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. “With Congress so narrowly divided, we need leaders like Congressman Case who are willing to reach across the aisle to deliver results for Hawaii small businesses and families. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is proud to support Congressman Ed Case for re-election.”