MDC reminds hunters, anglers to purchase required permits

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Before heading out to fish or hunt for deer, turkey, waterfowl, furbearers, or small game, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding you to purchase the required permits.

Permits can be purchased online, over the phone, at any MDC office, or from more than a thousand vendors around the state.

“Hunting and fishing without a permit is a violation of the Wildlife Code,” said MDC Captain Gerald Smith. “In addition to purchasing a permit, hunters or anglers are required to carry that permit on them.”

Two options for carrying a permit includes:

Utilizing the MO Hunting or MO Fishing application

Having a printed permit

“For the mobile applications, if an individual is logged into their account the application doesn’t have to have service to show current permits,” said Smith. “This is also the case for using the mobile application to notch deer or turkey permits after harvest.”

For more on hunting, including season dates, where to hunt, regulations, hunter education, and upcoming events, go to https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping.

For more information on permit requirement visit Permits | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).