RingSquared Promotes Paul Harrington to Chief Financial Officer

RingSquared Promotes Paul Harrington to CFO

Paul Harrington Promoted to CFO at RingSquared, Leading Financial Strategy as the Company Continues to Expand and Grow

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RingSquared LLC, a leading provider of voice, internet, and cloud-based solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Harrington to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Paul will continue to lead RingSquared’s financial strategy, ensuring the company’s continued growth and operational excellence.

Paul Harrington, now in his 9th year with RingSquared, has served as Vice President of Finance throughout his tenure. During this time, he has been instrumental in shaping the company’s financial landscape, overseeing nine major transactions, including acquisitions and sales, which have driven RingSquared’s growth. As the principal accounting officer, Paul has played a key role in managing all financial initiatives, ensuring smooth transitions during critical milestones.

In addition to his work on transactions, Paul has managed all audit processes and fostered strong relationships with RingSquared’s financing and banking partners. His leadership and expertise have been essential in navigating complex financial environments, providing a solid foundation for the company's sustained growth.

“We are excited to promote Paul Harrington to the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared. “Paul’s dedication and exceptional financial stewardship over almost a decade have been integral to our success. His leadership will continue to be vital as we move forward in expanding our service offerings and market reach.”

About RingSquared:

RingSquared combines multiple industry-leading products together to deliver flexible and customizable communications solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network.

With a dedicated leadership team bringing over 75 years of combined telecommunications experience, RingSquared works with private and public businesses, including enterprise organizations, financial groups, government entities, manufacturers, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies. We proudly serve over 25,000 valued customers and deliver millions of calls monthly. Learn more at RingSquared.com.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, Kall8, and Crocker Communications.

Legal Disclaimer:

