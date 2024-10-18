Veterans For America First Endorses United States Senator Ted Cruz for Reelection announced CPT Robert M Cornicelli

Ted Cruz VFAF.US endorsement VFAF Ambassador Brian Tally with Ted Cruz - Today with Tally Podcast VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement Documentary

VFAF Veterans for America first President Robert M Cornicelli has announced the endorsement of Ted Cruz for reelection to the United States Senate

VFAF proudly and enthusiastically endorses Senator Ted Cruz for his unwavering commitment to conservative values and support of the issues most important to our nation’s veterans.” — CPT Robert Cornicelli VFAF President

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the VFAF Website: Veterans for America First proudly and enthusiastically endorse Senator Ted Cruz for his unwavering commitment to conservative values and his steadfast support of the issues most important to our nation’s veterans.Throughout his career, Senator Cruz has consistently fought to uphold the principles of small, limited government, personal freedom, and constitutional integrity. His dedication to securing our borders, safeguarding our Second Amendment rights, and defending our religious liberty aligns with the core beliefs of veterans and law enforcement officers who have sworn to protect and serve this great country.In addition to his strong conservative stance, Senator Cruz has shown a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing veterans and has drafted and/or supported legislation aimed at improving healthcare, expanding benefits, and ensuring our military is properly equipped. His tireless advocacy for a strong national defense demonstrates his commitment to protecting America at home and abroad. Veterans for America First stands with Senator Ted Cruz, a true patriot who continues to fight for the values that matter most to those who have served.In other VFAF News:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement official film trailer by Veterans for America First

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.