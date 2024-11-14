Custom T-Ranger Rugged Tablet Scanner Now Certified With VeriScan ID Scanning & Age Verification Software

Custom T-Ranger Scanning An ID IDScan.net Logo Custom Logo

This new integration offers ID scanning, age verification, and more on Custom’s T-Ranger Tablet.

VeriScan really showcases what our T-Ranger rugged mobile tablet can do when put to practical use.” — Hector Chavez, Global Director of Mobility Products for Custom

PARMA, ITALY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Custom, a leading innovator in printing, scanning, and data analysis hardware and software, announces that its T-Ranger rugged tablet is now fully compatible with the popular VeriScan ID Scanning and Age Verification software from IDScan.net. This integration provides a seamless and powerful tool for businesses who require efficient and reliable ID verification.The Custom T-Ranger is known for its rugged design, high performance, and versatile capabilities for barcode scanning in a variety of settings, including the retail, restaurant, hospitality, gaming, entertainment, ticketing, parking, warehousing, and logistics. Now, the T-Ranger can be equipped with IDScan.net’s VeriScan application for Android, which uses the integrated barcode-scanning imager to validate and verify IDs.In addition to ID validation, the VeriScan application can provide the following:Creates an appends a visitor profile which is saved to the cloudCreates a timestamped visit logAllows for management of lists such as Banned, VIP, Chargebacks, etc.Saves history, which can be queried or exported to track fraud trends, create demographic reports, drive loyalty, etc.Instant data sync between devices to keep multiple locations and entrancesThese features are ideal for businesses who may be concerned about the growing threat of ID fraud prevention. Not only does VeriScan help businesses detect fraudulent IDs, it also helps with data automation and record keeping that is essential for compliance. More than 10,000 locations already use VeriScan on Android tablets to iPads today.Hector Chavez, Global Director of Mobility Products for Custom, says “This partnership is highly beneficial for both IDScan.net and Custom, and the many modern industries served by both companies. VeriScan really showcases what our T-Ranger rugged mobile tablet can do when put to practical use.” Hector said, “Adding VeriScan to the T-Ranger puts us at the technological forefront, empowering business transactions by combining these two reliable products to streamline processes, protect sensitive information, and boost productivity.”Existing Custom Rugged T-Ranger tablet customers are encouraged to add VeriScan to their device by installing the app from the Google Play Store . They can connect with their Value Added Reseller or IDScan.net to get pricing and setup their account to sync across all their devices. New customers can reach out to info@customamerica.com to learn more.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 15,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, Simmons Bank, MRI Software and more.About CustomCUSTOM designs and provides integrated hardware, software, and pre- and post-sales service solutions, using both standard and customized technologies, to support various vertical markets: Retail Automation, Transportation, Industry, Lotteries, Logistics, and E-government.CUSTOM listens to the needs of customers and partners with commitment and professionalism, working together to find the best solutions. We offer modern, reliable, and sustainable products and services, thanks to cross-disciplinary know-how in electronic, mechanical, and material technologies, resulting from over 32 years of research and experience.In CUSTOM we believe that by leveraging modern technologies combined with appropriate services, we can support the growth of customers and partners, simplify processes, and promote digital transactions, thus offering a valuable Customer Experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.