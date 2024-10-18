Heavican Court Holds Final Oral Argument Session

The Nebraska Supreme Court, under Chief Justice Mike Heavican's leadership, sat for the final time on Thursday, October 3, 2024, marking the close of an era. During this historic session, the court heard four oral arguments, concluding the Chief’s distinguished tenure.

Heavican, who has served on the bench since 2006, will officially retire at the end of October. His leadership has shaped the court for nearly two decades, influencing significant legal rulings and judicial programming throughout the state.

These arguments serve as the final chapter in a legacy marked by dedication to the Nebraska judicial system and public service.

Photo caption: Justices (l to r) Jonathan Papik, Stephanie Stacy, Lindsey Miller-Lerman (speaking), Michael Heavican, William Cassel, Jeffrey Funke, and John Freudenberg.