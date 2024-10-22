Longbow Advantage and SmartBOL Partner to Revolutionize Electronic Bill of Lading Solutions

Collaboration merges expertise of each company to offer seamless document digitization, enhanced operational efficiency, & real-time access to supply chain data

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbow Advantage , the supply chain technology leader behind the Rebus Extended Warehouse Platform , today announced a strategic partnership with SmartBOL , a premier provider of Electronic Bill of Lading (eBOL) solutions. This partnership aims to streamline document digitization, delivering real-time document access and transfer to supply chain professionals.The collaboration combines SmartBOL’s cutting-edge eBOL technology with the Rebus Platform’s unparalleled real-time data and analytics capabilities. Customers will now benefit from end-to-end document digitization, eliminating the need for scanning, filing, or printing. This not only significantly lowers operating costs but also contributes to a reduced carbon footprint by minimizing material usage.“Partnering with SmartBOL aligns perfectly with our mission to provide actionable insights and efficiency improvements to our customers,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, COO of Longbow Advantage. “SmartBOL’s one-step digitization solution, coupled with the real-time visibility offered by the Rebus Platform, presents a game-changing opportunity for our clients to streamline their operations and improve productivity.”SmartBOL’s eBOL solutions offer supply chain professionals the ability to digitally transfer documents directly to drivers and other key parties, ensuring smooth and secure data flow across all operations. The partnership provides Rebus users with on-demand access to vital documents, resulting in faster decision-making and optimized supply chain performance.“We are thrilled to join forces with Longbow Advantage,” said Abhay Raut, CEO of SmartBOL. “We were confident from the beginning that collaborating with Longbow to develop Rebus eBOL would greatly speed up integration and seamlessly adapt to future customer requirement changes, all while delivering the best practices of Shipping, signature capture and workflow processes”.Founded in 1998, SmartBOL has become a trusted name in document digitization for the supply chain sector, offering a suite of electronic document solutions designed to boost productivity and reduce environmental impact. By partnering with Longbow Advantage and the Rebus Platform, SmartBOL aims to extend its offerings, providing customers with a seamless, integrated experience in electronic document management.The Rebus Platform by Longbow Advantage continues to set the standard in warehouse management and labor solutions by providing real-time visibility and actionable analytics. By integrating SmartBOL’s electronic document solutions, the platform is poised to further drive efficiency and profitability for warehousing and supply chain operations.About Longbow AdvantageLongbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus Platform and WMS consulting services. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their experts work with customers to develop recommendations aligned with their business objectives and supply chain initiatives.About SmartBOLAdi Data International Inc., a corporation in Piscataway, New Jersey, and Mumbai, India, develops SmartBOL. Adi develops and sells SmartBOLshipping document software products and solutions.SmartBOL is not just a solution for today but for the future. It's built on a future-proof cloud platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use. This adaptability ensures that your investment in SmartBOLis secure and will continue to deliver value as your business grows, adapting to your changing needs.SmartBOLproducts and solutions are trusted by truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) shippers, freight carriers, and third-party logistics (3PL) companies. SmartBOL helps large shippers thrive in the digital economy.For more information about Longbow Advantage and The Rebus Platform, visit https://rebus.io/ For more information about SmartBOL and its electronic document solutions, visit https://smartbol.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.