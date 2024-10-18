Construction on Grant Marsh Bridge nears completion; final traffic revision for the project

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction along Interstate 94 on the Grant Marsh Bridge is nearing completion, with all lanes expected to reopen by early November.

Starting Monday, Oct. 21, traffic on both west and eastbound structures will be redirected to use the left (inside) lanes across the bridge, while the outside (right) lanes will be closed for the installation of lights and repairs to the barrier and guardrail. This is the final traffic revision needed to complete the project.

The on-ramp for eastbound I-94 traffic from Bismarck Expressway will remain closed during this traffic revision but will reopen in early November, coinciding with the project’s completion and the reopening of all lanes.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone while crews add the finishing touches.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

