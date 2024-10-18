Coryell Roofing Welcomes Robert Stuteville as New Director of Operations

Robert Stuteville, Director of Operations at Coryell Roofing

Robert Stuteville joins Coryell Roofing with over a decade of industry experience to enhance operational efficiency and strategic growth.

Robert's extensive background in roofing operations and his proven leadership abilities make him a valuable addition to our executive team.” — Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Stuteville as the new Director of Operations. Robert brings over a decade of roofing industry experience to his new role at Coryell Roofing, where he will oversee the operational aspects of the company to ensure continued excellence and strategic growth.Robert's journey in the roofing industry began during his high school years when he joined a residential roofing company. His early experiences, which combined financial necessity with a passion for teamwork and operational efficiency, paved the way for a distinguished career. Over the years, Robert has held various leadership roles, managing sheet metal departments and leading multiple installation crews across large regions. His hands-on approach and commitment to mentorship have significantly enhanced operational efficiencies and team dynamics wherever he has worked.At Coryell Roofing, Robert will focus on streamlining operations, reducing bottlenecks, and ensuring that each department has the resources needed to succeed. His leadership style, characterized by direct involvement and a commitment to support, perfectly matches Coryell Roofing's family-like workplace culture."Robert's extensive background in roofing operations and his proven leadership abilities make him a valuable addition to our executive team," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "We are confident that under Robert's direction, Coryell Roofing will continue to enhance its operational capabilities and further our mission of not just building roofs, but also building lasting relationships and stronger communities."Robert is excited about his role and the future of Coryell Roofing. "I am thrilled to join a company that prioritizes the well-being and development of its team as much as Coryell Roofing does," said Stuteville. "I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and success."

