Coryell Roofing Appoints Suzannah Masura as Performance Development Manager

Suzannah Masura enhances Coryell Roofing with her expertise in organizational psychology, driving growth and excellence.

Her innovative methods and dedication to developing our team's capabilities will play a crucial role as we continue to expand and enhance our services across the board.”
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is excited to announce the appointment of Suzannah Masura as the new Performance Development Manager. Suzannah brings an impressive background in organizational development and project management, enhanced by her Master of Science in Organizational Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

In her new role, Suzannah will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of performance strategies that align with Coryell Roofing's core values of excellence, integrity, and growth. Her extensive experience and educational background make her uniquely qualified to enhance the client-centric approach that Coryell Roofing is known for, while also fostering growth and leadership among the team.

"Suzannah's commitment to excellence and her profound understanding of organizational dynamics are tremendous assets to Coryell Roofing," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "Her innovative methods and dedication to developing our team's capabilities will play a crucial role as we continue to expand and enhance our services across the board."

Suzannah is dedicated to honing her skills and cultivating an environment where effective communication and leadership thrive. "I am honored to join a company that genuinely values the growth of its team and prioritizes the needs of its clients," said Masura. "I look forward to contributing to our shared success and continuing to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together."

