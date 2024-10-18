Submit Release
Award of Appreciation Presented to Professor Fenner

At an informal ceremony during the 2024 fall judges meeting, Chief Justice Mike Heavican presented an award of appreciation to Creighton University School of Law Professor G. Michael Fenner. Fenner was recognized for his many years of service on the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Committee on Practice & Procedure, where he had been a member since the early 1990s.

Working with Judge Riko Bishop of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, who chairs the committee, Fenner contributed to the development of rules that guide Nebraska’s courts. These rules are based on Article V, Section 25, of the Nebraska Constitution, which gives the Supreme Court the authority to create rules for the administration of justice and the efficient resolution of cases.

