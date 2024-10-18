Clerk Magistrates Annual Fall Conference: A Success

Clerk Magistrates from across the state gathered in Kearney from September 18-20, 2024, for their annual Fall Conference. This year’s event brought together around 70 participants, including seven newcomers who started their roles within the past year.

The conference featured informative presentations on key topics, including:

The Americans with Disabilities Act – led by Amy Prenda, Deputy Court Administrator for Court Services

Navigating Workday – presented by Chad Stevens, Director of Human Resources

Ethics – discussed by Lancaster County Court Judge Matthew Acton

Additionally, Clerk Magistrates Gretchen Wiebe (Red Willow & Hayes Counties) and Ellen Faltys (Colfax County) hosted round table discussions to promote dialogue and sharing of best practices.

Day two focused on specialized breakout sessions led by experts, covering vital areas such as:

Financial – Ashley Harimon and Ashley McIntosh

Guardian & Conservator – Sara Gunderson, Samantha Province, and Laura Tobiassen

Human Resources – Gene Cotter

Information – Rachel Olson, Diane Wehrman, Kathy Woodmancy, and Michele Woods

Juvenile – Joshua McDougall and Linda K. Smith

Transcription – Linda Mitchell

The conference concluded with an inspiring session by T. Marni Vos, President of Laughter’s Echo, who spoke on the “Implications and Impacts of Happiness in Your Daily Walk.”

These annual conferences provide a crucial platform for sharing knowledge, updating policies, and addressing questions and concerns. Clerk Magistrates are required to obtain eight hours of continuing education each year, and this event plays a key role in meeting that requirement.

Here’s to another successful Fall Conference, fostering growth and collaboration among Nebraska’s dedicated Clerk Magistrates.

Top photo: Lancaster County Judge Matthew Acton discusses ethics and the applicability of the Code of Judicial Conduct during the fall Clerk Magistrate’s meeting.

Bottom photo: Sherri Dennis (far left) and Sara Fowler (far right) present the specialists/discussion leaders from the breakout sessions to the full group during a round of applause from the audience. Presenters (left to right) are Ashley McIntosh, Ashley Harimon, Laura Tobiassen, Linda Mitchell, Gene Cotter, Joshua McDougall, and Kathy Woodmancy.