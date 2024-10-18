Signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and Oreville Junction Scheduled to be Set for Flashing Operation

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

CUSTER, S.D. – Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, the traffic signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and U.S. Highway 16/S.D. Highway 244 at Oreville Junction will be set to a flashing yellow/red operation mode. The signals will operate as a yield/stop for motorists throughout the winter season.

These traffic signals are set to a yellow/red flashing operation mode during the winter season when traffic volume is lower in this area. They are scheduled to switch to normal traffic signal operations in early May 2025.

