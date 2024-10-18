Submit Release
Signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and Oreville Junction Scheduled to be Set for Flashing Operation

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Contact:  Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

 

CUSTER, S.D. – Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, the traffic signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and U.S. Highway 16/S.D. Highway 244 at Oreville Junction will be set to a flashing yellow/red operation mode. The signals will operate as a yield/stop for motorists throughout the winter season.

These traffic signals are set to a yellow/red flashing operation mode during the winter season when traffic volume is lower in this area. They are scheduled to switch to normal traffic signal operations in early May 2025.

For more information regarding the scheduled change to the signal operations, contact Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, at 605-673-4948 or Bruce.Schroeder@state.sd.us

