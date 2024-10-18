New Book Explores Critical Moments in Texas History: 11 Days on the Colorado by James E. Brasher

This story has never been told in such detail. This is an enjoyable book that will be an excellent addition to the story of Texas history.” — Gregg Dimmick

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is proud to announce the release of 11 Days on the Colorado: The Standoff Between the Texian and Mexican Armies and the Pivotal Battle Unfought by James E. Brasher. This fascinating account details the dramatic events between the Battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto, focusing on Sam Houston’s strategic decisions and the near clash with Mexican forces along the Colorado River. With new insights and a day-by-day analysis, Brasher offers fresh perspectives on Texas history and the individuals who shaped its fight for independence.11 Days on the Colorado is now available for purchase. For more information, visit TSHA’s online store ###Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, and housed at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is reinforced by more than one hundred years of scholarship. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit https://tshaonline.org Contact:Texas State Historical Association(512) 471-2600raymond.devuono@tshaonline.org

