Forward Edge-AI CEO to Attend Transatlantic Solutions Workshop in Dublin, Ireland

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) will bring together a group of pioneering researchers and innovators in the U.S. and Ireland to garner their insights and ideas for opportunities to solve key Trans-Atlantic challenges.

Eric Adolphe, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is amongst seven thought leaders selected to participate in the joint workshop. The objectives are to identify global challenges that use-inspired research can solve; and identify potential mechanisms/models that would foster Trans-Atlantic interdisciplinary collaboration, leveraging the strengths of the U.S. and Irish research communities and industry partners.

The solutions workshop will cover several broad themes including:
• Agriculture and water
• Health and aging
• Emerging industries (advanced manufacturing, advanced wireless, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, microelectronics and semiconductors, and quantum information science and engineering).

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.
Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
