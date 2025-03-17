Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Strengthens U.S. National Security and Cyber Defense

Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Maintain America’s Technological and Strategic Superiority

National security begins with securing our digital and space assets. Isidore ensures that our nation and allies have the most advanced cybersecurity protections against adversaries.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI proudly announces the successful launch of its Isidore Quantum® Space Communications Security (COMSEC) aboard Rogue Space Systems’ Orbital Test Platform-2 (OTP-2) mission. This milestone deployment, launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-13 rideshare, enhances U.S. national security, strengthens American leadership in AI, and advances government efficiency.

As part of Forward Edge-AI’s commitment to securing America’s critical infrastructure and advancing AI-driven cybersecurity, Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor delivers quantum-resistant encryption technology to protect commercial, military and government satellite communications from cyber threats. Sponsored by the Air National Guard, and AFWERX, the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) premier innovation arm, this cutting-edge technology aligns with the National Cyber Strategy to fortify America’s strategic assets against classical and quantum cyber threats.

Ross Coffman, President of Forward Edge-AI, emphasized: “Quantum computing will soon challenge traditional encryption. The launch of Isidore Quantum® ensures America remains ahead of the curve, securing critical data across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.”

Isidore Quantum® aligns with America’s space defense modernization efforts, testing AI-driven edge computing, experimental propulsion systems, and advanced optical sensors for next-generation military applications.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI is a U.S.-owned leader in safety and security, bringing Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity to the Forward, Competitive, and Humanitarian Edge.

About Rogue Space Systems Corporation

Rogue Space Systems Corporation is dedicated to the industrialization of space, offering logistics services, autonomous operations, and space-based security solutions to support U.S. defense priorities.

About Exolaunch

Exolaunch is a trusted mission integration and deployment services provider, ensuring secure and efficient orbit access for U.S. military and defense assets.

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat specializes in high-performance small satellite platforms, offering rapid deployment capabilities and mission-ready solutions for America’s defense and intelligence agencies.

