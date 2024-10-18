Texas Civilian Labor Force Exceeds 15.4 Million, Over 29,000 Jobs Added

AUSTIN - Texas’ labor market achieved new record highs in September in terms of the job count and number of people in the civilian labor force. Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,289,900 after 29,200 jobs were added over the month. Texas added 327,400 jobs from September 2023 to September 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate currently sits at 2.3 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.7 percentage points.

In September, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new record-high of 15,449,900 after adding 51,500 people over the month. This marks the ninth consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 318,500 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.1 percent.

“Texas continues to outpace the nation in over-the-year nonfarm growth rate with more than 327,000 jobs added since September 2023,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC supports this continued growth by helping build and shape a skilled workforce that meets the needs of Texas industries.”

Professional and Business Services added 10,500 jobs in September, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Private Education and Health Services added 10,400 jobs over the month and Construction added 8,100 jobs. Construction showed 5.1 percent growth over the year, which outpaced the industry’s national growth rate by 2.1 percentage points.

“The record-setting 15.4 million Texans who make up our civilian labor force are strengthening and innovating our state’s economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “As our labor force continues to grow, TWC programs will continue to help all Texans secure meaningful employment and build brighter futures.”

All Texas MSA unemployment rates declined over the month. The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in September, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.0 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.2 percent.

“Industries across the state are growing as even more employers recognize Texas as the best state to do business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “From recruitment and training to customized workforce solutions, TWC offers a comprehensive variety of services to empower employers and encourage success.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 168,569.0 162,046.0 6,524.0 3.9 168,763.0 161,348.0 7,415.0 4.4 167,718.0 161,669.0 6,049.0 3.6 Texas 15,553.1 14,920.1 633.1 4.1 15,487.7 14,810.8 676.8 4.4 15,127.1 14,529.9 597.2 3.9 Abilene 85.1 82.1 2.9 3.4 84.6 81.4 3.2 3.8 83.0 80.2 2.8 3.3 Amarillo 141.0 136.8 4.3 3.0 140.4 135.7 4.7 3.3 138.0 133.9 4.2 3.0 Austin-Round Rock 1,502.6 1,451.1 51.5 3.4 1,490.8 1,436.2 54.6 3.7 1,461.9 1,411.4 50.5 3.5 Beaumont-Port Arthur 174.5 164.1 10.4 6.0 174.1 162.9 11.2 6.4 169.3 159.8 9.5 5.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 187.9 178.0 9.9 5.3 187.1 176.6 10.5 5.6 182.3 173.0 9.3 5.1 College Station-Bryan 156.3 151.2 5.0 3.2 151.9 146.5 5.4 3.6 150.8 146.2 4.6 3.1 Corpus Christi 213.0 203.6 9.3 4.4 212.2 202.0 10.1 4.8 208.5 199.6 8.8 4.2 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,516.2 4,342.2 174.0 3.9 4,497.2 4,312.5 184.7 4.1 4,392.6 4,226.9 165.7 3.8 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 3,061.4 2,943.3 118.1 3.9 3,046.1 2,921.0 125.1 4.1 2,977.2 2,864.2 113.0 3.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,454.8 1,398.9 55.9 3.8 1,451.0 1,391.5 59.6 4.1 1,415.4 1,362.7 52.7 3.7 El Paso 392.3 375.2 17.1 4.3 391.1 372.9 18.2 4.7 382.6 365.6 17.0 4.4 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,755.5 3,588.7 166.7 4.4 3,744.2 3,566.6 177.7 4.7 3,638.5 3,484.5 154.0 4.2 Killeen-Temple 191.0 182.0 9.0 4.7 190.3 180.7 9.6 5.1 186.5 178.3 8.2 4.4 Laredo 124.2 119.3 4.9 4.0 123.7 118.4 5.3 4.3 121.5 117.0 4.5 3.7 Longview 101.2 96.6 4.6 4.6 101.1 96.2 4.9 4.9 99.0 94.8 4.2 4.2 Lubbock 174.9 169.0 6.0 3.4 174.7 168.2 6.5 3.7 172.2 166.7 5.5 3.2 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 388.8 366.0 22.8 5.9 386.1 361.4 24.7 6.4 378.1 356.8 21.3 5.6 Midland 118.3 115.2 3.1 2.6 117.7 114.3 3.3 2.8 115.7 112.9 2.8 2.4 Odessa 88.4 85.3 3.2 3.6 87.5 84.1 3.4 3.9 86.7 83.8 2.8 3.2 San Angelo 58.7 56.6 2.1 3.5 58.5 56.3 2.2 3.8 57.3 55.3 2.0 3.5 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,331.5 1,281.3 50.2 3.8 1,325.0 1,271.4 53.6 4.0 1,290.2 1,242.6 47.6 3.7 Sherman-Denison 71.6 68.9 2.7 3.8 71.8 68.8 3.0 4.2 70.3 67.7 2.6 3.7 Texarkana 63.1 60.7 2.5 3.9 63.2 60.5 2.7 4.3 62.3 59.8 2.5 3.9 Tyler 118.1 113.6 4.5 3.8 117.6 112.8 4.8 4.1 115.6 111.3 4.3 3.7 Victoria 45.3 43.5 1.9 4.1 44.9 42.9 2.0 4.5 44.7 42.9 1.8 4.0 Waco 141.2 135.9 5.2 3.7 140.7 135.0 5.7 4.1 138.0 133.1 4.8 3.5 Wichita Falls 66.1 63.6 2.6 3.9 66.0 63.2 2.8 4.3 64.7 62.2 2.5 3.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Sep 2024* Aug 2024 Sep 2023 Aug '24 to Sep '24 Sep '23 to Sep '24 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 14,289,900 14,260,700 13,962,500 29,200 0.2 327,400 2.3 Total Private 12,181,600 12,138,900 11,900,300 42,700 0.4 281,300 2.4 Goods Producing 2,064,500 2,054,900 2,003,600 9,600 0.5 60,900 3.0 Mining and Logging 209,500 209,500 213,200 0 0.0 -3,700 -1.7 Construction 871,900 863,800 829,600 8,100 0.9 42,300 5.1 Manufacturing 983,100 981,600 960,800 1,500 0.2 22,300 2.3 Service Providing 12,225,400 12,205,800 11,958,900 19,600 0.2 266,500 2.2 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,802,900 2,795,700 2,768,100 7,200 0.3 34,800 1.3 Information 234,700 235,500 232,200 -800 -0.3 2,500 1.1 Financial Activities 927,800 927,300 906,100 500 0.1 21,700 2.4 Professional and Business Services 2,163,300 2,152,800 2,116,700 10,500 0.5 46,600 2.2 Education and Health Services 1,967,600 1,957,200 1,905,900 10,400 0.5 61,700 3.2 Leisure and Hospitality 1,527,100 1,523,400 1,489,500 3,700 0.2 37,600 2.5 Other Services 493,700 492,100 478,200 1,600 0.3 15,500 3.2 Government 2,108,300 2,121,800 2,062,200 -13,500 -0.6 46,100 2.2

