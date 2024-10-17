TWC Hosts 2024 White Cane Day to Celebrate Achievements and Independence Made by Individuals who are Blind or Visually Impaired

AUSTIN - Today the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) hosted its annual White Cane Day celebration. This event's goal is to teach people about how individuals who are blind or visually impaired can live and work independently while contributing to their communities.



“White Cane Day is an important recognition of the contributions of blind and visually impaired Texans to the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texans of all abilities make our workforce stronger and reinforce Texas’ reputation as the best place to live and work.”

The celebration was held at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI). The event featured activities, music, and entertainment. Local leaders spoke about the history and importance of White Cane Day. Among those who spoke was TWC Vocational Rehabilitation Director Cheryl Fuller.

“White Cane Day showcases the many talents and incredible community spirit of Texans who support visually impaired individuals,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Through our Vocational Rehabilitation programs, TWC provides a strong support system to help Texans of all abilities pursue a career.”

The public was invited to take part in two marches across Austin to raise awareness about White Cane Day. This annual celebration, which takes place during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), is part of the TWC's Texas HireAbility Campaign, which promote the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

“The Texas Workforce Commission is honored to celebrate White Cane Day as a symbol of independence and inclusivity for Texans who are blind or visually impaired,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “By raising awareness and opening doors to job training, internships, and other educational opportunities, Texas employers can help people with disabilities develop competitive, marketable, and transferable skills that increase their employability.”

For a calendar of events and information about Texas HireAbility, visit the Texas HireAbility webpage. Next year’s TWC White Cane Day Celebration will be October 15, 2025.

Pictured left to right: TWC VR Deputy Director of Program Policy & Support Jamie Haywood, TWC VR Deputy Director of Field Services Delivery Director Tammy Martin, TWC VR Division Director Cheryl Fuller, TWC Program Specialist Melinda Paninski, and TWC VR Communications Strategist Lisa Givens celebrate 2024 White Cane Day with attendees in Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

