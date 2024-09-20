Texas Job Growth Surges with 78,000 Jobs Added in August

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas labor market achieved a new record-high level for jobs and the civilian labor force in August. Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,239,200 after 78,000 jobs were added over the month. Texas added 302,400 jobs from August 2023 to August 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate currently sits at 2.2 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.7 percentage points.

Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new record-high of 15,398,400 after adding 44,800 people over the month in August. This marks the eighth consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 277,900 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.1 percent, which was 0.1 percentage points below the national rate.

With the addition of 78,000 new jobs last month, the Texas workforce continues its positive annual growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas workforce offers many opportunities for a meaningful career.”

Leisure and Hospitality added 15,500 jobs in August, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Professional and Business Services added 12,700 jobs over the month and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 9,600 jobs. With the addition of 8,300 jobs in August, Construction showed 4.4 percent growth over the year, which outpaced the industry’s national growth rate by 1.6 percentage points.

“For the last eight months, Texas’ civilian labor force has reached record-high levels,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Our partnership with the 28 Workforce Solutions Boards helps to strengthen the workforce by connecting job seekers to rewarding, in-demand careers across our great state.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent in August, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.4 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.6 percent.

Texas continues to outpace the nation in annual employment growth, which highlights the hard work and ingenuity of private-sector Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “I encourage Texas employers to partner with TWC, educational institutions, and local Workforce Development Boards to capitalize on this momentum.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for September is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).



Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 168,763.0 161,348.0 7,415.0 4.4 169,723.0 162,038.0 7,685.0 4.5 168,049.0 161,427.0 6,623.0 3.9 Texas 15,487.8 14,810.8 677.1 4.4 15,453.8 14,776.1 677.7 4.4 15,125.8 14,485.0 640.8 4.2 Abilene 84.8 81.5 3.2 3.8 84.7 81.5 3.2 3.8 82.7 79.6 3.0 3.7 Amarillo 138.7 134.0 4.7 3.4 138.6 134.0 4.6 3.3 138.2 133.6 4.6 3.3 Austin-Round Rock 1,489.5 1,435.0 54.5 3.7 1,487.7 1,434.1 53.5 3.6 1,462.4 1,409.5 52.9 3.6 Beaumont-Port Arthur 174.2 163.0 11.2 6.5 173.9 162.5 11.4 6.6 168.8 158.2 10.6 6.3 Brownsville-Harlingen 187.5 177.0 10.5 5.6 186.9 176.1 10.8 5.8 182.0 171.9 10.2 5.6 College Station-Bryan 151.9 146.4 5.5 3.6 152.8 147.4 5.4 3.6 145.8 140.7 5.1 3.5 Corpus Christi 212.2 202.0 10.1 4.8 212.1 202.1 10.0 4.7 208.6 199.0 9.6 4.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,494.1 4,309.4 184.7 4.1 4,480.7 4,298.0 182.7 4.1 4,406.3 4,231.6 174.7 4.0 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 3,044.3 2,919.2 125.1 4.1 3,033.2 2,909.9 123.3 4.1 2,988.1 2,869.4 118.7 4.0 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,449.9 1,390.3 59.6 4.1 1,447.6 1,388.1 59.4 4.1 1,418.3 1,362.2 56.0 4.0 El Paso 391.2 373.0 18.2 4.7 390.1 372.1 18.0 4.6 383.4 365.1 18.4 4.8 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,744.4 3,566.8 177.6 4.7 3,733.1 3,551.2 181.9 4.9 3,631.1 3,466.0 165.1 4.5 Killeen-Temple 190.5 180.9 9.6 5.0 190.0 180.7 9.4 4.9 186.7 178.0 8.7 4.7 Laredo 123.8 118.5 5.3 4.3 123.8 118.3 5.4 4.4 121.1 116.2 4.9 4.0 Longview 101.4 96.5 4.9 4.9 100.8 96.1 4.7 4.6 99.3 94.9 4.4 4.5 Lubbock 174.8 168.3 6.5 3.7 174.4 167.6 6.8 3.9 171.6 165.4 6.2 3.6 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 387.0 362.1 24.8 6.4 385.8 360.2 25.6 6.6 377.4 353.0 24.4 6.5 Midland 117.9 114.6 3.4 2.8 117.3 114.0 3.3 2.8 115.3 112.3 3.1 2.7 Odessa 87.9 84.5 3.4 3.9 87.4 84.1 3.3 3.8 86.2 83.1 3.1 3.5 San Angelo 58.6 56.4 2.2 3.8 58.5 56.4 2.2 3.7 57.3 55.1 2.2 3.8 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,326.4 1,272.8 53.7 4.0 1,320.2 1,267.3 52.9 4.0 1,290.4 1,238.9 51.5 4.0 Sherman-Denison 71.8 68.8 3.0 4.2 71.7 68.7 2.9 4.1 69.9 67.2 2.8 3.9 Texarkana 63.3 60.6 2.7 4.3 63.6 60.7 2.8 4.4 62.5 59.9 2.6 4.2 Tyler 117.6 112.8 4.9 4.1 117.6 112.8 4.8 4.1 116.1 111.5 4.5 3.9 Victoria 45.1 43.0 2.0 4.5 44.9 42.9 2.0 4.5 44.8 42.9 1.9 4.3 Waco 140.9 135.2 5.7 4.1 140.6 134.8 5.8 4.1 137.0 131.7 5.3 3.9 Wichita Falls 66.1 63.3 2.8 4.3 66.1 63.3 2.8 4.3 64.6 61.9 2.7 4.1

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Aug 2024* Jul 2024 Aug 2023 Jul '24 to Aug '24 Aug '23 to Aug '24 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 14,239,200 14,161,200 13,936,800 78,000 0.6 302,400 2.2 Total Private 12,128,800 12,057,200 11,877,400 71,600 0.6 251,400 2.1 Goods Producing 2,052,900 2,037,100 1,996,800 15,800 0.8 56,100 2.8 Mining and Logging 209,500 208,700 213,900 800 0.4 -4,400 -2.1 Construction 860,900 852,600 824,300 8,300 1.0 36,600 4.4 Manufacturing 982,500 975,800 958,600 6,700 0.7 23,900 2.5 Service Providing 12,186,300 12,124,100 11,940,000 62,200 0.5 246,300 2.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,796,200 2,786,600 2,765,400 9,600 0.3 30,800 1.1 Information 235,300 234,100 233,000 1,200 0.5 2,300 1.0 Financial Activities 927,100 919,900 905,800 7,200 0.8 21,300 2.4 Professional and Business Services 2,141,800 2,129,100 2,118,200 12,700 0.6 23,600 1.1 Education and Health Services 1,955,300 1,947,400 1,898,500 7,900 0.4 56,800 3.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,527,600 1,512,100 1,484,600 15,500 1.0 43,000 2.9 Other Services 492,600 490,900 475,100 1,700 0.3 17,500 3.7 Government 2,110,400 2,104,000 2,059,400 6,400 0.3 51,000 2.5

