Rayburn Electric Defies Industry Norms Under David A. Naylor’s Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Status Quo is Not Company Policy: Empowering Innovation through Adaptive Leadership" by David A. Naylor and Heidi Scott is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Naylor and Scott’s thought-provoking work is available today on Amazon In "Status Quo is Not Company Policy", David A. Naylor, CEO of Rayburn Electric Cooperative, takes readers on a journey through the growth and transformation of a small cooperative into a billion-dollar powerhouse in the energy sector. Rayburn Electric’s relentless commitment to its core values—Integrity, Respect, Excellence, and Innovation—has made it a trailblazer in an industry known for resisting change.This book highlights how Naylor fostered a culture of empowerment and adaptability, enabling Rayburn Electric to navigate significant challenges, including the devastating Winter Storm, Uri, and emerge stronger than ever. Co-author Heidi Scott captures the essence of Rayburn’s innovative approach to leadership, resilience, and people-centered growth, along with Naylor’s signature voice and principled leadership.“At Rayburn, we have a commitment to continued improvement because traditional approaches and methods, both internal and external, have shifted and will continue to shift,” Naylor said. “Every individual contribution of every person in the company has furthered the corporate success we enjoy today. I feel a deep sense of accomplishment when I look at what we’ve done and see our people continue to develop and advance. I make no apologies for the steps we’ve taken because the status quo is not company policy, and I can’t wait to see what Rayburn becomes.”"Status Quo is Not Company Policy" offers critical knowledge for executives and entrepreneurs alike, showing how bold leadership and a commitment to core values can make all the difference.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorsDavid A. Naylor is the President and CEO of Rayburn Electric Cooperative, a generation and transmission cooperative serving four distribution cooperatives spanning sixteen counties in northeast Texas. David has over twenty-five years of experience in the utility industry, beginning with C. H. Guernsey & Company, where he served as a managing consultant for Rayburn. David’s leadership, expertise, and innovation led to his first joining Rayburn as the Executive Vice President and then becoming its current President and CEO.Heidi Scott has worked as a consulting writer, editor, and book coach in the nonprofit, private, academic, and federal sectors since 2000. Although she is based in Texas, not far from the Rayburn Electric Cooperative headquarters, she regularly travels around the world as a professional writer, ghostwriter, and editor. She has a B.A. and M.A. in English from Colorado State University and has written over thirty books, including a handful of best-selling titles.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Tate Causey, tcausey@forbesbooks.com

