M-commerce Payment Global Market 2024 To Reach $52.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 40.0%

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The m-commerce payment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $52.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The m-commerce payment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2023 to $13.63 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the widespread adoption of mobile internet, advancements in secure payment technologies, the rise of e-wallets and mobile applications, increased convenience, and enhanced mobile user experience.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global M-commerce Payment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The m-commerce payment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the rise of contactless payments, advancements in biometric authentication, the application of blockchain technology in mobile payments, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the expansion of cryptocurrency payment options. Key trends shaping the market include QR code payments, in-app purchases, mobile banking integration, payments through wearable devices, and peer-to-peer mobile payment systems.

Growth Driver Of The M-commerce Payment Market

The growing penetration of mobile devices and the internet is anticipated to drive the expansion of the m-commerce payment market. M-commerce payments involve using wireless handheld devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to perform commercial transactions online, which include purchasing and selling products, online banking, and bill payments. Enhanced internet access enables a larger population to utilize m-commerce services, thereby fueling market growth.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the M-commerce Payment Market Share?

Key players in the market include ACI Worldwide Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharat Interface for Money, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Fiserv Inc., Freecharge, Mastercard Inc., MobiKwik, Orange S. A, PayPal Holdings Inc., PayU, Samsung Group, Square Inc., Visa Inc., Alibaba Group, American Express Company, Apple Inc., UnionPay, DH Corporation (D+H now part of Finastra), Discover Financial Services LLC, Ingenico SA, Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Boku Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oxygen8 Solutions Inc., SAP SE, BlueSnap Inc., Global Payments Inc., Klarna Bank AB, Payoneer Global Inc., Paysafe Limited, Stripe Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving M-commerce Payment Market Growth?

Leading companies in the m-commerce payment sector are pursuing strategic partnerships to create a cohesive and integrated ecosystem of mobile payment services. This approach allows them to offer customers a diverse array of payment options, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience. Strategic partnerships involve leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared benefits and success.

How Is The Global M-commerce Payment Market Segmented?

1) By Payment Method: Near Field Communication, Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol, Direct Carrier Billing

2) By Mode of Transaction: Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing

3) By End-use Industry: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The M-commerce Payment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

M-commerce Payment Market Definition

M-commerce payments involve utilizing mobile phones and tablets to execute online transactions for purchasing products or services. These payments offer convenience to users, saving both time and effort, and encompass the buying and selling of goods and services through smartphones and tablets.

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global m-commerce payment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on m-commerce payment market size, m-commerce payment market drivers and trends, m-commerce payment market major players and m-commerce payment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

