16th Century Italian Painting Emerges From Private Island in Ireland After Hundreds of Years to Sell at Auction

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning 16th century religious work – possibly an altarpiece – by a leading Italian artist comes to auction for the first time on October 23 after resting in a private collection for hundreds of years.The Madonna and Child enthroned in a portico with Saints Catherine and Lucy promises to be one of the highlights of Sloane Street Auctions in London on October 23 after emerging from a private collection belonging to the Smith-Barry family – the Earls of Barrymore – of Fota Island, County Cork.The 31 x 35¼in panel was created by Benedetto Carpaccio (1500-c.5172), a Venetian artist famous for his altarpieces – one remains in the Cathedral at Trieste, another in the Palazzo Venezia in Rome.The Smith-Barry family acquired the picture in the 18th century and kept it on the island until the property was sold 50 years ago. The painting remained in the family and comes to market for the first time here.It has a guide of £10,000-15,000.“We are delighted with this catalogue, which has some real rarities and truly fine examples of work by leading artists of their respective periods,” said Sloane Street’s Daniel Hunt.“This is exactly the range and quality of items that used to be offered by Christie’s South Kensington before it closed, and we are happy to don that mantle. Indeed, not only have several of our clients already pointed that out, but we are also delighted to work with Hugh Edmeades, Christie’s South Kensington’s former chairman, as our auctioneer on the rostrum.”Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions’ website at www.sloanestreetauctions.com For further information contact info@lucasfieldmedia.com Tel 07968 952850The auction is now on viewImages courtesy of Sloane Street Auctions

