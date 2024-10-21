ZUO is premiering a beautiful collection of Bedroom Furniture

ZUO invites you to Jump into the Bed with them –to experience an exciting new collection of Bedroom Furniture. ZUO's new Netz Bed in Black, brings a distinctive, stylish touch to your bedroom with the a perfect showcase of modern design. ZUO's Okan Bed enhances your bedroom in a beautiful warm gray upholstery, that is a stunning showcase of modern design. ZUO's Sele Bed in Black upholstery, introduces a unique, stylish piece to your home as an exceptional example of modern design. As an added bonus ZUO is offering a show special during High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2024 orders placed at the show over $1000 will ship with a flat freight rate of only 10%.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestyle brand ZUO , a leader in stylish, contemporary and affordable furnishings, is inviting buyers to Jump into the Bed with them –to experience an exciting New Collection of Bedroom Furniture premiering at High Point Market (Oct 26-30, 2024), in IHFC H-534.“Fall High Point Market is the best time of the year to inspire your customers and entice new buyers with exciting introductions, as to show off the newest design trends. Each season our product team works tirelessly to cultivate and procure emerging and global trends that offer design styles with consumer friendly price-points.” ZUO’s new bedroom furniture will debut in their flagship showroom in High Point, in the IHFC Bldg, FL 5, Space H-534 (210 E. Commerce Ave) with an array of contemporary displays that offer visually colorful room settings and trend setting vignettes.“Returning to our roots, we are bringing a new collection of stylishly affordable bedroom furniture in our classic ZUO style.” Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA’s CEO & Chairman. “We have always been known as a one-stop-shop, and providing our customers with new bedroom styles can help them save time when shopping for the whole home.” ZUO’s new bedroom collections deliver on their one stop shop mission, and are aimed at enticing furniture retailers large and small with designs that stand out in the contemporary market. As bedroom furniture is one of the most important categories for retail buyers, and how stores stand out from their competition. Explore the ZUO’s bedroom collection by visiting: https://www.zuomod.com/indoor/bedroom Doubling down on fall introductions, ZUO’s Bedroom Furniture will premier a collection of upholstered beds, and mid-century modern styled wood platform beds as well as a collection of bedroom furniture, with stylish dressers, nightstands and chests. Made in Malaysia, ZUO’s new bedroom collection features sturdy wood construction and performance fabrics on the fully upholstered beds in both King & Queen sizes.To experience all of ZUO’s new indoor and outdoor introductions , alongside emerging trends, their sales team is inviting existing customers and new buyers to join them at a series of spirited Market Happy Hour on Saturday, Oct 26 through Wednesday, Oct 30 from 3-6pm in IHFC Bldg, FL 5, Space H-534. ZUO’s Happy Hour events will feature their signature frozen margaritas and a full bar, as a friendly & knowledgeable sales team will offer personalized and group tours to walk guests through all of their new introductions.“We look forward to helping the trade buyers explore our new collections of affordable designs that stand out in the competitive marketplace. ZUO’s designs offer fresh ways to liven up their projects and new designs for retailers that will attract new consumers who want the look of luxury living for less.” Ruesga added their products offer the widest selection of consumer friendly price-points with flexible buying options whether you are ordering directly out of their warehouse to drop shipping to the end user. As an added bonus ZUO is offering a show special during High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2024 orders placed at the show over $1000 will ship with a flat freight rate of only 10%.Steve Poon, ZUO’s CEO shared, “At ZUO, we take pride in our nearly two decades of success in the home furnishings industry, and in our ability to inspire our customers with a wide variety of styles, including mid-century modern, glam, minimalist modern, Boho Chic, and Japanese organic. Each of our products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece that leaves our factories is of the highest quality. From the sleek lines of our modern designs to the intricate details of our Art Deco pieces, our home furnishings collections are the perfect statement pieces to elevate any indoor or outdoor space.” ZUO’s COO who leads their product development and ocean freight divisions added that ZUO offers customizable solutions whether you are building containers out of the warehouse or direct containers from overseas, as well as manages their design team who works with a wide range of clients to to design & creative private / white label collections.For nearly two decades, ZUO has been renowned and celebrated for their ability to design and curate the hottest home furnishings by hospitality purveyors, interior designers and retailers alike who love their original collections and distinctive flair. ZUO will debut 200 + products across bar, dining, living, office, bedroom and lounge categories that focus on innovative textural fabrics in warm natural color palettes, and with contemporary and organic shapes. Read ZUO’s Blog for more details on their fall trends and Check out ZUO’s 2024 Lifestyle Book to explore 100’s of indoor and outdoor furniture.Founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, ZUO is known for its ability to bring a bold and eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and industrial chic styles with designs for indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors and wall décor. The company’s corporate headquarters is located in Oakland, CA and also has trade showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and High Point. With a North American Distribution Center operating out of an expansive state of the art facility in Stockton, CA, that offers local pick-up and direct LTL shipping and features 100,000 sf of internal storage. With more than 10 docks for receiving and distribution which receives on average 12-15 containers a week while facilitating 1000’s of individual packages and pallets shipping out daily.ZUO Showrooms are open to the trade by appointment. For more information please email us at hello@zuomod.com.-North Carolina IHFC - 5th Floor / Hamilton Wing H543/W548 210 E. Commerce Ave High Point, NC 27260.-Atlanta AmericasMart, Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19, 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.-Las Vegas World Market Center, Building A, 2nd Floor, Space A-216, 495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106.-Guadalajara, Mexico Parque Industrial Los Laureles Prol. Pino Suarez, #1039 Int.1 Col. El Vigia, Zapopan Jalisco, México.ABOUT:ZUO is headquartered out of Oakland, CA; Montreal, Quebec- Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Hong Kong SAR; and Shende, Foshan China. ZUO’s full line of indoor & outdoor furniture, lighting, and home décor is installed in residential, commercial and hospitality projects all over the world. ZUO’s in-house design and curation team creates products based on emerging global trends, fashionable finishes, and contemporary designs found in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Open to the trade; ZUO customers consist of retailers, furniture stores, interior designers, and stylish independent professionals who offer their brand direct or via online stores. ZUO’s unique assortment for office, bar, dining, living or bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. We guarantee obtainable luxury- for any budget. www.zuomod.com ###

