Celebrity Designer Jennifer Farrell announces Coverings Partnership for I.C.E. House.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Designer and Television Host Jennifer Farrell is unveiling details behind her bringing I.C.E. House Showhome Experience to Coverings 2025, April 29 - May 2, in Orlando, FL.As a style icon and acclaimed designer and Television host, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to design fans and a global audience of industry professionals alike, who have followed her designs and TV shows for over two decades. With her newest venture, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. Jennifer Farrell is creating the ultimate destination showhome experience, which will redefine the adaptable home of the future. She announced today that she has partnered with Coverings, North America’s preeminent tile and stone event, to create an immersive I.C.E. House Showhome Experience at The Coverings Lounge - the central gathering hub for the 26,000 attendees at the show."Whether seeking industry expertise, valuable contacts, or a moment to simply unwind from the bustling show floor, The Coverings Lounge offers showgoers the ideal blend of education, networking and relaxation," said Coverings Show Director Jamie Rich. Plan to join Coverings and Jennifer Farrell in Orlando for the I.C.E. House partnership and benefit from a FREE registration using promo code ICEHOUSE when registering online.Jennifer shared, "I could not be more thrilled to partner with Coverings, to share I.C.E. House Showhome Experience with the world. Coverings is the largest, most important tile and stone event in North America, bringing the entire globe together to discover the future of design materials. Part of the story we're telling at I.C.E. House is how the global culture of design is guiding the home of the future, which makes Coverings the perfect partner for telling that story - and The Coverings Lounge an ideal place to explore the journey."About Coverings: Coverings will showcase I.C.E. House Showhome Experience as an immersive display highlighting the future of home design. This innovative exhibit presents a visual journey through I.C.E. House, a two-year design transformation project being produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs in the breathtaking South of France. The experience culminates with the multi-structure, ancient-meets-modern showhome opening Fall 2026. The experience at Coverings 2025 will include exclusive presentations by Jennifer, with multimedia displays alongside select samples of the materials featured in I.C.E. House.Jennifer will host “Surface Materials and the Home of the Future – Walk & Talk” from 1:00-1:30 PM on Tuesday April 29, Wednesday April 30, and Thursday May 1 at the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience. The exhibit will also be featured on a self-guided Health & Wellness audio tour that runs throughout the Coverings show. Jennifer will close out the series of events with an "I.C.E.-Themed Happy Hour & Giveaway" in The Coverings Lounge on Thursday, May 1, 4:00 - 5:30 PM alongside the National Tile Contractors Association. To view the show schedule visit: www.coverings.com I.C.E. House includes a spectacular two-year multimedia experience, offering a worldwide audience of industry professionals and design enthusiasts Jennifer's remarkable vision of the home of tomorrow: the marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home. In Winter 2024, Farrell announced a Brand Partnership with fellow design celebrity, Erinn V., Founder & CEO of StyleRow, to launch a global online platform with virtual tour and shoppable experience of I.C.E. House. Through the partnership with StyleRow, Farrell connects the exclusive home furnishings, kitchen + bath, and surface materials brands of I.C.E. House to a worldwide audience in an innovative and unparalleled format.Interested in participating as a Brand Partner? I.C.E. House is a collaboration of the finest in luxury brands, organically infused into the estate through the vision of industry leader Jennifer Farrell. Contact the I.C.E. House Team to discover the possibilities for engagement in this US Architecture & Design multi-media marketing and promotional experience. Schedule an I.C.E House Appointment Opportunity - info@icehousebyjenniferfarrell.com.Sign up to be in the know, for exciting updates about I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments by Jennifer Farrell . Registered guests will join the journey of this unparalleled multimedia experience, with access to this one-of-a-kind tour-de-force showhome project. Gain exclusive access to room reveals, designer insights from Jennifer, product previews, and more. Guests who subscribe for updates will be entered to win a grand prize drawing for an exclusive destination package to the I.C.E. House VIP Reveal Party in 2026, with travel, accommodations, and ticket to the A-List event in the exquisite Bordeaux wine region of France.About Jennifer Farrell: Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020 by The International Surface Event, Jennifer’s product designs have won numerous awards, most notably as 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA, ASID, and TISE; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her Livable Luxury Tile Collection for Emser Tile. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a 20-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art and décor that unveils in 2025 and 2026. Jennifer’s long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country.Jennifer’s groundbreaking showhome Calibu Vineyard has been lauded as a game-changing tour-de-force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. The overwhelming critical praise and brand elevation success of Calibu Vineyard has paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience with I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please inquire here:: https://jenniferfarrelldesigns.com/book-now/ Coverings: Coverings is the largest and preeminent ceramic tile and natural stone trade fair and exposition in the United States and North America. It features exhibitors from 40+ countries and is the stage for introducing some of the most innovative tile and stone products in the world with 1,100 exhibitors.The exposition and conference, with more than 35 years of successful history, serve as a valuable and complimentary learning resource for all segments of the industry, with dozens of educational opportunities throughout the show. Coverings attracts thousands of distributors, retailers, fabricators, contractors, specifiers, architectural and design professionals, builders, real estate developers, as well as journalists, reporters, broadcasters, podcasters and bloggers who cover the vital tile and stone industry.Key sponsors of the show are Ceramics of Italy/Confindustria Ceramica, Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association of Spain (ASCER)/Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America (TCNA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) and International Product Assurance (IPA) Laboratories.The show is managed by Taffy Event Strategies. For more information about attending, sponsoring or exhibiting at Coverings 2025, contact Taffy Event Strategies at 571-313-5801 or info@coverings.com.###

